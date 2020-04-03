Tank’s Bar & Grill temporarily closing its doors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tank’s Bar & Grill on Wayne Avenue in Dayton is closing its doors temporarily because of the coronavirus.
The owner posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page Thursday night saying they have dismissed all of their workers with hopes that they will reapply for positions once it reopens.
Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine extended the stay at home order through May 1 and added more restrictions for businesses.
