DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After temporarily closing to transition ownership, Tank’s Bar and Grill and its items will actually be auctioned off.

In a social media post on July 7, Tank’s Bar and Grill said the restaurant would be temporarily closing to begin the transition to new ownership.

On Sept. 27, the restaurant posted an update announcing the auction.

“After 6 weeks of negotiations the buyer for Tanks changed their mind. After looking at all options Tanks will be auctioned.”

Auctions for several items from the restaurant have already begun. You can view the items by clicking here.

An on-site auction will reportedly be held on Nov. 1.