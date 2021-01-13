Talk of new apartment complex could bring business to Oregon District

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Oregon District could soon get a new 12 story apartment complex. “It’s targeted for senior living. It’s low income subsidized housing, but additional senior housing is very much needed in the downtown area,” said Dayton Partnership President Sandy Gudorf.

The apartment complex is being called ‘The Oregon Tower Project,’ and would be the first high rise in the Oregon District in almost 50 years. If the project is approved, the hope is more investment in the area. “Having more people living in the Oregon District…or greater downtown is good for everyone,” said Dayton Director of Planning and Development Todd Kinskey.

The complex would sit near the intersection of East Fifth Street and Keowee Street. City officials say this is a great location for apartments, because it’s near local restaurants and shops, a library, and a bus hub.

Gudorf says she hopes these apartments would bring mutual benefits to the area. “They support the local businesses, especially seniors, and they provide those goods and services and restaurants and other needs for seniors who live there,” said Gudorf.

City officials say plans for the 12 story complex are still in discussion. If approved, Kinskey says he could see work beginning as early as Spring.

