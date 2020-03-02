Takoda’s Call sets demands for Montgomery Co. commissioners

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A grassroots organization is taking action after the death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins.

Takoda Collins of Dayton died in December after suffering extreme abuse, according to authorities.

The boy’s father, Al-Mutahan McLean remains in the Montgomery County Jail facing several charges, along with McLean’s girlfriend Amanda Hinze and her sister Jennifer Ebert.

Members of the group Takoda’s Call are planning to present three demands to the Montgomery County commissioners at a meeting this week.

The group is calling for an independent, external review of Montgomery County Children Services, reinstatement of the county’s Juvenile Court Citizen Review Board and the addition of an external ombudsman for Montgomery County Children Services.

Several concerned community members gathered for another meeting Sunday in their quest for answers and accountability.

“I only have one son,” said Denise Henton, who attended the meeting. “He’s not a baby, he’s 17. And I cannot imagine.”

“We would really like to see something done that is different than what we previously had in order to get different results,” said Nadine Jackson, a task force member for Takoda’s Call who also runs Extract Effect, a local non-profit organization to stop child trafficking. “Because these same results haven’t worked.”

The group plans to present its demands to the county commissioners at their meeting Tuesday and attend another meeting next week, Jackson said.

“We need to show up in numbers and solidarity saying we want changes,” she said.