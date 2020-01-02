Takoda Collins: School employee called police over abuse worries in 2018; homicide squad investigating

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A school employee called 911 on May 11, 2018 over concerns that Takoda Collins was being abused, according to an incident report from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

On Tuesday, WDTN.com reported Robin Collins, a woman who said she was Collins’ mother, called dispatch in May 2019 over similar fears of abuse.

Collins died on Dec. 13 at Dayton Children’s Hospital. His father Al-Mutahan McLean, Amanda Hinze and Jennifer Ebert have been indicted on charges related to abuse. Preliminary findings from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office stated Collins suffered multiple injuries including cell damage to his liver.

The May 2018 the caller said she contacted Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services on May 9, 2018 to report possible abuse by Collins’ father Al-Mutahan McLean. She later called dispatch when the father called Collins in sick to school and was concerned the boy had been abused.

“(Complaintant) concerned that (juvenile) may be abused and not actually sick,” the report stated.

The report stated a caseworker from Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services called and asked for a well-check at Collins home at 1934 Kensington Dr. in Dayton. Officers arrived at the house at 12:43 p.m. but there was no answer at the door.

On July 31, 2018, McLean had filed paperwork to remove Collins from Dayton Public Schools and to start homeschooling him, according to Alexander Ewing, an attorney representing DPS.

“The district has possession of all required documentation, including the parent’s notification of intent to homeschool,” Ewing wrote in a statement released to WDTN.com through DPS.

Ewing said the school had proper documentation to allow McLean to homeschool Collins, but can’t release those documents due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

In Nov. 2018, McLean called 911 to report a juvenile complaint against Collins. Dispatch said McLean called and said, “Nine-year-old son Takoda Collins is refusing to listen … and ‘talking crazy.” McClean told dispatch he wanted to take his son to the Juvenile Justice Center, but later stated “he didn’t want to press charges” and took him to Kettering Hospital for behavioral analysis.

The Dayton Police Department sent a statement to 2 NEWS’ Adam Rife:

“The Dayton Police Department Homicide Squad is currently compiling and analyzing all available information regarding the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Takoda Collins. The investigation is ongoing, and although Al-Mutahan McLean, Amanda Hinze, and Jennifer Ebert have all been indicted for charges related to the care and treatment of the victim, many details are not yet available to bring this investigation to a conclusion. The Dayton Police Department makes every effort to analyze the response to incidents such as this to ensure we are providing the best possible service, as well as to identify any areas that can be improved upon.”

McLean, Hinze and Ebert are scheduled to appear in Montgomery County Court on Jan. 15.

