Takoda Collins: Montgomery County launches internal review of Children Services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert announced on Wednesday the county has ordered an internal review of Children Services regarding the Takoda Collins case.

The investigation concerns the death of Takoda Collins. The 10-year-old boy and Dayton resident died on Dec. 13 at Dayton Children’s Hospital. His death is believed to be related to abuse he received from his father, Al-Mutahan McLean. McLean, Jennifer Ebert and Amanda Hinze are in Montgomery County Jail. They had a scheduling hearing on Wednesday in Montgomery County Court. The three have been charged with various counts of abuse and child endangerment. McLean has been charged with the rape of a person under the age of 13.

“At the direction of the county commissioners, I have launched an internal review into the involvement of Montgomery County Children Services in regard to Takoda Collins,” Colbert said in a press release from Jobs and Family Services Administrator Kevin Lavoie. “This review is separate from the ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the Dayton Police Department, as well as any review process that is conducted by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.”

Commission President Judy Dodge added to the release:

“We were all horrified and saddened by the death of Takoda Collins. No child should be subjected to the abuse and pain he suffered in his short life. While we cannot discuss confidential case information or the ongoing investigation surrounding his death, the County Commissioners have launched an internal review into how our Children Services agency handled reports of abuse and neglect in this case.”

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli told WDTN.com on Jan. 10 that staff at Horace Mann Elementary School had reported abuse concerning Collins 17 times while he was a student at the school. An email sent to a legislator from a teacher said McLean had threatened teachers and staff for continuing to complain to authorities.

Dodge said she had directed Colbert to conduct the review on January 2, 2020.

“We are committed to seeing this process through and making any necessary changes to our operation to help prevent another senseless tragedy.”

