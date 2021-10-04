DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The grandmother of 10-year-old Takoda Collins is speaking out after his father was sentenced for his death.

Kelly Sandoval, Takoda’s grandmother, told 2 NEWS the family is heartbroken and outraged with the penalties.

“He was a fun, happy kid when he was around us,” said Sandoval.

Takoda died in December of 2019 of blunt force trauma, asphyxia, and water submersion. His father Al-Mutahan McLean was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison for murder, rape, and child endangerment. Amanda Hinze, McLean’s live-in fiancée, was sentenced to at least 22-years. Jennifer Ebert, Hinze’s sister, was sentenced to a minimum of 8 years in prison.

“He was failed in life and now he’s being failed in death, and I can’t sit by and let this happen. It kills me,” Sandoval said.

Prosecutors said Hinze and Ebert were aware of the abuse but did nothing to stop it. Sandoval said there is no justice for that kind of neglect.

“I’m appalled at what happened in court. I think they all should’ve got the death penalty,” she said.

She said she hopes to get change for other kids. She’s calling for changes to child services and abuse investigations, and for laws to be changed in Takoda’s name so that a case like his never happens again.

Since Takoda’s death, several reforms have been made. Some changes for Montgomery County Children’s Services include updated policies for investigators to speak with all members of a household when abuse is reported, and more training for children’s services staff.