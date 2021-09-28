Takoda Collins’ father to be sentenced for murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The father of Takoda Collins will be sentenced Wednesday for the murder of his 10-year-old son in December 2019.

Al-Mutahan McLean is facing a sentence of life in prison, with a minimum of 40 to 51 years. He is charged with one count of murder by way of felonious assault, rape by force, kidnapping and three counts of child endangerment. He pleaded guilty earlier in September to the one count of manslaughter and the three counts of child endangerment.

Court documents show McLean beat Takoda, stood on him pushing his full weight on him and forced him into water. Takoda was was forced to pose in “bizarre and painful punishment positions” and was horrifically beaten if he moved from the position.

Takoda died in December of 2019 of blunt force trauma, asphyxia, and water submersion. He was allegedly abused for years, but Montgomery County Job and Family Services did not have an open case on Collins at the time he died, despite many reports.

Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said the state is requesting the maximum sentence of 51 years to life in prison for McLean.

“For the protection of society and so as not to demean the seriousness of the horrific nature of his actions during the life and death of Takoda the maximum sentence is necessary,” said Heck.

Amanda Hinze, McLean’s girlfriend, also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of child endangerment related to her involvement in the acts of abuse and torture that contributed to the death of Takoda.

McLean will be sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. Hinze is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m.