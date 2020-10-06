Takoda Collins’ estate to sue Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Attorney Michael Wright, who represents Takoda Collins’ estate, confirmed with 2 NEWS that the estate is suing Montgomery County.

Collins, 10, died last December after Children Services was contacted 17 times about suspected abuse inflicted on the child. Al-Mutahan McLean, Collins’ father, has pled not guilty to four counts of murder connected to the case.

Amanda Hinze, McLean’s girlfriend, also pled not guilty to several counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Wright declined further comment but said that he has a press conference planned for later this week.

