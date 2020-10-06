Takoda Collins’ estate to sue Montgomery County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Attorney Michael Wright, who represents Takoda Collins’ estate, confirmed with 2 NEWS that the estate is suing Montgomery County.

Collins, 10, died last December after Children Services was contacted 17 times about suspected abuse inflicted on the child. Al-Mutahan McLean, Collins’ father, has pled not guilty to four counts of murder connected to the case.

Amanda Hinze, McLean’s girlfriend, also pled not guilty to several counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Wright declined further comment but said that he has a press conference planned for later this week.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS