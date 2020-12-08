DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The estate of Takoda Collins has filed a lawsuit against Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Court documents show the estate is seeking damages “in an amount greater than $25,000,” funeral costs and legal fees.
The lawsuit claims when Takoda Collins was taken to Children’s Hospital in November 2018 for an injury, a social worker at the hospital “was aware or should have been aware that Takoda suffered from Multiple abrasions to his body.” Takoda was later released from the hospital.
2 NEWS has reached out to Dayton Children’s Hospital for comment on the lawsuit filed in November.
Collins, 10, died last December after Children Services was contacted 17 times about suspected abuse inflicted on the child. Al-Mutahan McLean, Collins’ father, has pled not guilty to four counts of murder connected to the case. Amanda Hinze, McLean’s girlfriend, also pled not guilty to several counts of involuntary manslaughter.
The estate filed a lawsuit against Montgomery County in October.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Takoda Collins’ estate files suit against Dayton Children’s Hospital
- Michigan cancels football game with Ohio State
- Gov. DeWine: Lethal injection no longer execution option
- Riverside Police asks for public’s help locating suspect in connection to robbery
- 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base