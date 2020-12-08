Takoda Collins’ estate files suit against Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The estate of Takoda Collins has filed a lawsuit against Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Court documents show the estate is seeking damages “in an amount greater than $25,000,” funeral costs and legal fees.

The lawsuit claims when Takoda Collins was taken to Children’s Hospital in November 2018 for an injury, a social worker at the hospital “was aware or should have been aware that Takoda suffered from Multiple abrasions to his body.” Takoda was later released from the hospital.

2 NEWS has reached out to Dayton Children’s Hospital for comment on the lawsuit filed in November.

Collins, 10, died last December after Children Services was contacted 17 times about suspected abuse inflicted on the child. Al-Mutahan McLean, Collins’ father, has pled not guilty to four counts of murder connected to the case. Amanda Hinze, McLean’s girlfriend, also pled not guilty to several counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The estate filed a lawsuit against Montgomery County in October.