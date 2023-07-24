The 49th Dayton Air Show at the Dayton International Airport featured a packed list of performers and beautiful weather. For the second year in a row, the two-day show set an attendance record with this year’s show topping last year’s record of nearly 83,000 people.

One of the biggest issues organizers addressed this year was ensuring that parking was safe and accessible for all guests in attendance. The committee invested tens of thousands of dollars into a new 3-lane entrance for guests in general admission.

The expansion included new pavement and fencing that allowed up to 300 guests to leave or enter through a one-way road. Organizers also invested in a better network connection for showgoers after many guests complained that during the shows last year, patrons had no service due to the large crowds.

Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the Board for the U.S. Air and Trade Show board of Trustees, is already cementing plans to make next year’s show an even bigger success.

Buchanan announced today that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 50th Dayton Air show on June 22 -23, 2024. The show will be earlier than usual next year to accommodate the schedule of the Blue Angels.