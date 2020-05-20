‘Taking care of Dayton;’ Dayton Foundation raises $1.6 million for COVID19 relief grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – From tornadoes to tragic mass shootings to pandemics; the Greater Dayton region has been impacted heavily over the last year. But according to the Dayton Foundation the community continues to answer the call to help by donating to the COVID19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton.

“We were worried a little that there might be fatigue among people wanting to support another fund,”said Barbra Stonerock, Vice President of Community Engagement for the Dayton Foundation. “But I’ll tell you what, Dayton is a caring community and I’m not surprised how much they’ve come through, $1.6 million dollars is really a testiment to how much they care.”

Although the state is in a process of reopening the economy and losening restrictions in response to the coronavirus, there is still a large need for financial support across the Miami Valley region.

“About $880,000s in gifts has gone out to nonprofits in the form of grants. Most of them are food focused, food insecurity and food for vulnerable populations,” explained Stonerock.

More than 50 nonprofits have received grants from the Dayton Foundation to address needs in the community and the Dayton Foundation anticipates more will be needed in the days and months to come.

“We know that rent assistance is an emerging need, [and] certainly childcare is an issue. The digital divide how students will be learning going forward is an issue. We anticipate responding to more about those needs going forward,” said Stonerock. “With state, federal, and county partners I think we can take care of Dayton.”