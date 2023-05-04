DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley arrest story is making it to TV screens Thursday night on the latest episode of ‘Takedown with Chris Hansen.’

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the episode will tell the story of how the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force apprehended a man authorities say planned to meet with a teenage girl.

Brian Arflack was arrested after police say the 54-year-old man drove all the way from Illinois to meet with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. He was stopped by the task force as well as several local, state and federal partners.

Arflack is now being held in the Montgomery County Jail on three charges related to the incident. According to the jail website, he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 16.