Take me out to the ballgame! Dragons tickets go on sale Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Your chance to score a seat at a Dayton Dragons game begins Monday.

The Dayton Dragons said single-game ticket sales for all home games in the month of May only will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 3rd. The Dragons 21st Opening Night game is set for Tuesday, May 11th, when they host the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m.

In accordance with new COVID guidelines, Dragons tickets for the 2021 season will now be digital. Due to the Governor’s order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, stadium seating and lawn seating will be limited in capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to purchase their digital tickets as soon as possible. Dragons single-game tickets for the month of May can be purchased through the following outlets:

Online at https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

The Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

The Dragons App can be downloaded through the App Store (Apple) or Google Play Store (Android)

The Dragons said it is also highly encouraged to sign up for the single-game ticket waitlist at this link. Should more tickets become available, the Dragons will contact the single-game ticket waitlist with purchasing options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/2021singlegametickets.

The box office will be open to purchase digital tickets throughout the season from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the box office will open at 12:00 p.m. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons box office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 60 home games during the regular season and have 12 home dates in May. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time.

Don’t miss Baseball Night in Dayton! Jack and Hutch will get you fired up for the 2021 Dayton Dragons season. You can catch that special May 10, 2021 at 10:30 pm on Dayton’s CW.