DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People across the country had a chance today to clear out some space in their medicine cabinets.

Oct. 28 was the 25th National Drug Take Back Day– an event the Drug Enforcement Administration holds twice a year.

Whether a single pill bottle or a whole cabinet full, it was all collected during Saturday’s event at various drop-off points across the nation, like one at the Harrison Township substation.

“You can drop off those pills, no questions asked,” said Brian McNeal, DEA Detroit Division, Public Information Officer.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office took pills, liquids and even needles off people’s hands. Everything will be properly disposed of, which keeps medications out of landfills and waterways, and saves lives by preventing prescription drug abuse and opioid addition.

“If we can remove the fuel of a current addiction or stop an addiction before it begins. We are winning the battle,” McNeal said.

And according to the DEA, Take Back Day has removed more than 86 hundred tons of medication from circulation nationwide since its inception.

“Imagine all the all the drug overdoses, the addictions that were prevented just from those take back results,” said McNeal.

The next event will take place in April 2024, but many communities accept unwanted medications year-round. To find your nearest drop-off point, click here.