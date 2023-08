DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A much-anticipated restaurant chain will soon be opening its doors in the Miami Valley.

Currently, the closest Taco John’s is near Cincinnati. Soon, a new location will be opening in Kettering.

The establishment is set to be located at 4045 Wilmington Pike, near the Meijer supermarket, according to a company spokesperson. It is currently under construction.

The expected opening date is Oct. 16, 2023.