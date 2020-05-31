Tabernacle Baptist Church to host drive-in graduation for Dayton seniors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tabernacle Baptist Church of Dayton will host an all city high school graduation Sunday, May 31.

The event, a drive-in graduation, will take place at 380 South Broadway Street. It starts noon and will feature Marsha Bohnhart as moderator.

There will be 49 graduates from the Dayton region who will be showcased during the event. Each family will be allotted three spots at the drive-in to share this moment with their graduate.