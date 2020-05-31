DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tabernacle Baptist Church of Dayton will host an all city high school graduation Sunday, May 31.
The event, a drive-in graduation, will take place at 380 South Broadway Street. It starts noon and will feature Marsha Bohnhart as moderator.
There will be 49 graduates from the Dayton region who will be showcased during the event. Each family will be allotted three spots at the drive-in to share this moment with their graduate.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Tabernacle Baptist Church to host drive-in graduation for Dayton seniors
- MJ’s on Jefferson boarded up after front door smashed
- Bright blue sky, low humidity and comfortable temperatures today
- Dayton Police: 15 arrested after protests
- Mayor Whaley issued curfew for downtown Saturday night