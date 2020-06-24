T-shirt contest spreads positivity, benefits art organization

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering art organization has had to adapt its programs due to the pandemic and a t-shirt design contest is encouraging some positivity in the community.

For about 37 years, We Care Arts has been adding beauty to the Miami Valley through artwork. The organization works with people with disabilities and mental issues to create their own masterpieces.

“Our program is completely community centered. It’s all about being in the room with people, experiencing conversation. We share art supplies. We share paint brushes. We share aprons. We share technique with each other, and we reach over, and we show someone how to correct something,” describes We Care Arts Executive Director Darlene Langhout.

With the pandemic and moving programs online, they had to get creative.

“We decided to adopt a theme of ‘radiate positivity’,” states Langhout.

The organization held a t-shirt design contest for clients.

“There were bright colors. They shared what would make them happy, what they think is fun, and what they liked to do right now to keep them in a positive mood,” says Langhout.

Out of about 20 submissions, the We Care Arts board of directors chose one winner.

“Jo Elleman. Her design–It’s a sun, and it has some rays, and the rays actually say ‘radiate positivity’,” says Langhout.

She portrayed the theme with color and also subtly spelled it out in the design. The message is designed to not only spread happiness but also serve an organization that serves others.

T-shirts cost $20 with proceeds going towards We Care Arts programs.

People can also make donations to the organization or shop the online gift shop to benefit the artists.