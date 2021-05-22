T-shirt business in Harrison Twp. could be a loss after overnight fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A basement fire that broke out on North Dixie Drive in a Harrison Township business is being investigated.

The Harrison Township Fire Department said the building that caught fire was a T-shirt business, but the basement was rented out as an apartment.

The call came in around 11 p.m. reporting the fire, the caller said that people were inside the home but when crews arrived the building was empty. The fire was contained mostly to the basement but it did spread to the hallway and a room on the first floor.

The building is believed to be a total loss, but no one was injured in the blaze.

The cause is currently under investigation.

