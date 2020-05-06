Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center will not open in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Miamisburg says their Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center will remain closed in 2020 due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

City Manager Keith Johnson made the announcement after discussing the matter with the mayor and City Council.

“This was a difficult decision for us, because we know that the facility is very popular in the community and a highlight of summer in Miamisburg,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, the state’s recent decision to extend its ‘stay-at-home’ order to late May has significantly delayed our hiring and training process for the facility. We also don’t know what kind of capacity issues might arise this summer due to social distancing requirements. As a result of these obstacles, it just isn’t possible to have a viable season at Sycamore Trails.”

Johnson said he wanted to make the decision early for the sake of the City’s seasonal employees who will now have to seek other employment.

Although the pool may be closed, the City is starting to reopen some of its other services.

The Miamisburg Civic Center will reopen on May 11, giving residents access to the Income Tax and Utility Billing offices from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on weekdays. Other visits will be by appointment only. Citizens are still encouraged to conduct as much business as possible via email or telephone, and a drop box for tax returns and utility payments can be found in the Civic Center lobby.

Miamisburg Municipal Court has remained open, with several adjustments in place. Judge Robert Rettich III recently ordered individuals doing business with the court to wear a face covering.

Other cancellations from the city include:

The upcoming Miamisburg Baseball/Softball League for youth is canceled, and all registrants will receive full refunds. Staff will continue working with the League’s advisory board to evaluate state safety guidelines to determine if an abbreviated schedule and/or clinics will be offered later in the summer/fall.

The upcoming Day Camp program has been canceled, and all registrants will receive full refunds. Staff will continue to evaluate state safety guidelines to determine if an abbreviated schedule of camps could be offered later in the summer/fall.

The City’s Sunday concert series in Riverfront Park is canceled through July 5. Staff will continue to evaluate state safety guidelines to determine if an abbreviated schedule of concerts will be offered later in the summer/fall.

PipeStone and Mound golf courses, which have been open, are now permitting use of motorized carts with enhanced sanitation and certain restrictions in place. Questions about league play and other programming should be directed to course staff.

The Miamisburg Historical Society has canceled all of its annual activities on Memorial Day weekend, and its new History Center remains closed.