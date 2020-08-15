Switching menus: Centerville bar serving breakfast to make up for lost alcohol sales

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been a week since Ohio bars were ordered to stop serving alcohol after 10 pm.

A Centerville pizza bar had been playing with the idea of serving breakfast. After the latest state health order, they decided to give the breakfast menu a try to recoup some of the loss of sales. Mack’s Tavern now serves their “Munch Menu” from 9 am to 1 pm.

Mackenzie Manley says the idea works because it’s something different that no other bars in the area are doing.

Customers who come to the tavern in their pajamas will receive free coffee in addition to their breakfast meal.

“Its so much work for us since we are a pizza bar to try to become a diner that does breakfast, but we don’t have a choice anymore,” said Manley. “I never thought I would [have] a restaurant. We’ve all had to adapt and learn how to be a restaurant and its been fun to become that…and it’s actually fun.