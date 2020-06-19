BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – As pool season gets underway, there is concern about an increased risk of drowning.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, most child drownings take place at home during the summer.
As families emerge from quarantine and visit pools and other bodies of water, Aqua-Tots wants to make sure your kids are prepared. The school hopes to equip children with the essential skills to make them safe and comfortable around water.
“We’re putting cell phones away and making our primary focus be the children in the water, setting up barriers around our home pools, and taking swim lessons to prepare for water safety,” said Brittany Haley, General Manager of Aqua-Tots Beavercreek.
Drownings are the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Swimming Safety: Making sure kids are prepared
- DAAF makes $4,000 donation to the Dayton Foodbank
- ‘Into the Wild’ bus removed from Alaska backcountry
- Young undocumented immigrants are safe — but Democrats say likely not for long
- AMC won’t require guests to wear masks when theaters reopen, report says