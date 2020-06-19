Live Now
Swimming Safety: Making sure kids are prepared

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – As pool season gets underway, there is concern about an increased risk of drowning.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, most child drownings take place at home during the summer.

As families emerge from quarantine and visit pools and other bodies of water, Aqua-Tots wants to make sure your kids are prepared. The school hopes to equip children with the essential skills to make them safe and comfortable around water.

“We’re putting cell phones away and making our primary focus be the children in the water, setting up barriers around our home pools, and taking swim lessons to prepare for water safety,” said Brittany Haley, General Manager of Aqua-Tots Beavercreek.

Drownings are the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4.

