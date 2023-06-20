DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dolphin Club of Troy has reopened after a hazmat incident forced the pool to shut down Monday, June 19.

Medics and hazmat were called to the Dolphin Club in Troy Monday morning after multiple children reported feeling sick during swim lessons. Sixteen children were taken to the hospital as a result.

The swim club was closed until further notice as officials worked to identify the cause of the illness and remove it from the environment. The Health Department had to grant its approval before the club could re-open.

The swim club posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that it would be open again during normal hours from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.