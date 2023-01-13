DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new Crumbl Cookies location has opened its doors in the Miami Valley.

Crumbl Cookies, a gourmet cookie bakery franchise, has opened its newest location at 8288 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. This location is bringing not only a rotating collection of sweet treats to the community but more than 70 jobs as well.

During its opening week, the store will feature Confetti Cake, Peanut Butter Cup (REESE’S), Lemon Cheesecake, Rocky Road and Classic Pink Sugar flavors in addition to a classic Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie.

The new store will open for the first time on Friday, Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. until 12 a.m.