DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the Miami Valley’s fastest-growing family-owned businesses is taking its sweet frozen treats to the freezer cases of Dorothy Lane Market.

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops is now selling eight of the company’s most popular flavors at all three Dorothy Lane Market locations.

The flavors include Cookies and Cream, Blueberry Lavender, Strawberry, Orange Banana, Key Lime Pie, Strawberry Lemonade, Coffee Latte and Coconut Water with Exotic Fruit.

The Dorothy Lane Market deal is the largest to date for Sweet P’s, which was established in 2010 as a storefront in Kettering, then later a booth in 2nd Street Market, the release states.

All ice pops are still made in-house at the company’s downtown Dayton location by the Sweet P’s team.

