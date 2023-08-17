DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get your butter ready, because the annual Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival returns this weekend!

The free event takes place at Community Park along Dayton-Yellow Springs Road with over 130 vendors and plenty of good eats.

Pony and train rides will be available for the kids, along with a free entertainment booth. A cornhole tournament is also planned with a city of Fairborn versus Wright-Patt challenge.

Pets are allowed as long as you clean up after them.

Organizers say parking may be tight with an expected 20,000 to 40,000 event attendees in total, but they hope to see you there.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday.