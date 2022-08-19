FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Sweet Corn Festival is making a return to Fairborn’s Community Park this weekend.

The festival is in its 40th year and is expected to bring 20,000 to 30,000 people to the park over the course of the weekend.

“You’ll see people all over chomping down on a nice big ear of corn,” said Warren Brown, the festival’s chair. “Brentlinger’s makes some of the best tasting sweet corn that you can imagine, and it’s just so good.”

Brown has been volunteering with the festival since it began.

“I’ve been involved for the whole 40 (years). I was involved for the very first one back in 1982. For the last ten, I’ve been the chairperson,” said Brown.

People from all over come to Fairborn for the free festival to satisfy their sweet corn cravings.

“It’s just so tasty. It’s got this kind of sweet taste to it, and you can eat three or four ears and not even slow down,” said Brown.

While sweet corn is the main attraction, the festival offers other food that doesn’t necessarily require dental floss, like barbecue chicken and cabbage rolls.

More than 130 vendors have signed up. This year, there’s no corn eating contest, but a cornhole contest instead. There will be plenty of free entertainment and even royalty on hand.

“We invited our kings and queens from the past that are still with us to come and be recognized at the festival,” said Brown.

The festival takes place Saturday, Aug, 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.