Sweet Corn Festival back in Fairborn this weekend

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — For the 39th year, the city of Fairborn will host the annual Sweet Corn Festival.

Community Park will be filled with roughly 130 vendors, as well as an estimated 15,000 – 30,000 people for the smells and tastes of sweet corn.

Organizers have been planning the comeback ever since they had to call it off last year due to COVID-19 and health restrictions.

“We had to return materials and it was a headache from that point of view,” said Warren Brown, the festival’s chairman.

This year they’re going full steam ahead with both the festival and the corn.

“When they cook it, they cook it in these steamers, and then they have a bucket of butter if you’re into that,” smiles Brown. “It’s just this particular corn, for some reason, it’s just sweet. It just satisfies the name. It’s just tasty. It’s unbelievable how good it is. In fact you can eat a whole dozen if you’re not careful.”

Corn won’t be the only thing on the menu with an array of food vendors.

“Cream puffs — everybody likes those. And German potato salad. And I like that so I’ll be there,” Brown chuckles.

While there’s no corn eating contest this year due to health and safety reasons, they will hold a corn hole tournament instead.

Parking and admission are free.

The festival will be held August 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and August 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.