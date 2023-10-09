An attempt at ‘swatting’ is believed to have caused a police response at the Marriott at the University of Dayton Monday afternoon, triggering the university’s emergency notification system.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center received a report of shots fired at the Marriott, with possible casualties.

After multiple police departments arrived and assessed the situation, no threat was found.

The scene was cleared by around 4:30 p.m., at which point an all-clear message was sent to the university community and the hotel resumed normal business.

Under Ohio law, swatting is a 4th-degree felony, unless it results in serious physical harm to someone, at which point it’s elevated to a 2nd-degree felony.