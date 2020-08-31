SWAT, Xenia Police in standoff on King Street

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia Police were sent to King Street on reports of shots fired Monday morning — according to our crews on the scene it is now a standoff.

SWAT is on the scene and police are blocking the street with their vehicles.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

