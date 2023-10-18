KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT was activated on Wednesday morning in response to a shooting at an apartment complex.

Kettering Police received a call about a shooting in the 2700 block of Bobbie Place around 4:30 a.m. Oct. 18. Upon arrival, police found a bullet hole going through a wall in the hallway of the apartment building.

Residents were inside the complex, including the person who first called 911 after hearing gun shots. The location of the shooter was identified, but the suspect refused to open the door to police.

SWAT was called in upon the evacuation of the rest of the building. Once SWAT began breaking windows into the apartment, the suspect exited of his own accord and was arrested around 8 a.m.

The suspect was charged with two misdemeanors, Inducing Panic and Discharging a Firearm within City Limits.