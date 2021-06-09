SWAT team at Washington Twp. motel, I-675 closed in area

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
6-9 Miamisburg Motel 6 SWAT 2

SWAT teams are at a Motel 6 in Miamisburg.(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County SWAT team is at a motel in Washington Township.

The incident happened at the Motel 6 in the 1900 block of Miamisburg-Centerville Road midday Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page the southbound lanes of I-675 are closed at Miamisburg-Centerville Road are closed because of the incident.

It is not known what happened to bring police to the area but 2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS