SWAT team at Washington Twp. motel, I-675 closed in area

SWAT teams are at a Motel 6 in Miamisburg.(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County SWAT team is at a motel in Washington Township.

The incident happened at the Motel 6 in the 1900 block of Miamisburg-Centerville Road midday Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page the southbound lanes of I-675 are closed at Miamisburg-Centerville Road are closed because of the incident.

It is not known what happened to bring police to the area but 2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more.