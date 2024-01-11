MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg police were assisted by a SWAT team while executing a search warrant early Thursday morning.

According to the Miamisburg Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of South Heincke Road on a peace officer request around 3 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Upon arrival, officers learned an aggravated burglary had taken place on Sir Guy Court.

Based on surveillance video and additional investigation, a suspect was developed. Due to the nature of the complaint and the known history of one of the suspects, the Kettering Regional SWAT team arrived to assist Miamisburg officers.

The suspect’s vehicle was located in the 700 block of Cottage Ave. in Miamisburg, leading law enforcement to execute a search warrant at this location.

Upon arrival, three juveniles and one adult exited the home. Drug paraphernalia and firearms were recovered during the search warrant.

One juvenile was taken into custody for a gun related offense and may face additional charges.

This incident remains under investigation. At this time, information is limited due to the nature of the incident juvenile involvement.