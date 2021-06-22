SWAT, police crews in standoff at home on Nassau St.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A SWAT team and 15 police crews were sent a home on Church Street and Nassau Street in Dayton Tuesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the suspect in the home is wanted for assault.

2 NEWS crews are reporting a heavy police presence, including three SWAT units, on Nassau Street. Most of the street is obstructed by police cars at this time. A K-9 unit has also arrived on the scene but it is unclear why.

Dispatch said there was mention of a weapon but could not confirm whether the suspect had one.

