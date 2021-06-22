SWAT, police crews in standoff at home on Nassau St.

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A SWAT team and 15 police crews were sent a home on Church Street and Nassau Street in Dayton Tuesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the suspect in the home is wanted for assault.

| Get Breaking News in your inbox

2 NEWS crews are reporting a heavy police presence, including three SWAT units, on Nassau Street. Most of the street is obstructed by police cars at this time. A K-9 unit has also arrived on the scene but it is unclear why.

Dispatch said there was mention of a weapon but could not confirm whether the suspect had one.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS