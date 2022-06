SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT has responded to a home in Springfield after an overnight incident.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the call came in around 3:30 a.m. for a domestic dispute at 304 Fair St.

Police said that a man has a gun and is refusing to come out of the house.

SWAT was called and crews are still on scene.

Springfield police is handling the incident.