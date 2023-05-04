DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT is on the scene of a home in Dayton on Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reportedly received a domestic violence call shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.

Police responded to a home on Queens Avenue and then around 3:30 a.m. SWAT was called.

Dispatch reported that a man was refusing to come out of the home.

Around 7 a.m. 2 NEWS crews witnessed a man exiting the home and being taken into custody.

There is no information on what led up to the incident at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.