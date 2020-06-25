SWAT responds to area of Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT officers have responded to a a standoff in Dayton near the intersection of Main Street and Hillcrest Avenue.
2 NEWS is at the scene. Our crew reports that authorities are using a loudspeaker to call for a man to come out of a house. Police have also used flashbangs to try and get the man to come out.
Dayton Police is asking people to avoid the area. Several blocks of Main Street are shut down.
