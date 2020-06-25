SWAT responds to area of Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT officers have responded to a a standoff in Dayton near the intersection of Main Street and Hillcrest Avenue.

2 NEWS is at the scene. Our crew reports that authorities are using a loudspeaker to call for a man to come out of a house. Police have also used flashbangs to try and get the man to come out.

#ALERT – There is currently a large police response at Main St. and Hillcrest Ave.

Please avoid the area if possible. Right now it is unknown how long our officers will be at this location.

Thank you for your patience. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 25, 2020

Dayton Police is asking people to avoid the area. Several blocks of Main Street are shut down.