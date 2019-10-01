Domestic dispute turns into SWAT standoff in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A domestic dispute has turned into a standoff between a man and police at a residence in Riverside.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is assisting SWAT at the scene on Gleneagle Drive, where a man has barricaded himself inside a home.

Law enforcement was originally called to the scene for a domestic dispute.

It is unclear at this time if anyone else is inside the home.

2 NEWS is on the scene and will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.