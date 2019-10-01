1  of  2
Domestic dispute turns into SWAT standoff in Riverside

Riverside standoff 10-1

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A domestic dispute has turned into a standoff between a man and police at a residence in Riverside.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is assisting SWAT at the scene on Gleneagle Drive, where a man has barricaded himself inside a home.

Law enforcement was originally called to the scene for a domestic dispute.

It is unclear at this time if anyone else is inside the home.

2 NEWS is on the scene and will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.

