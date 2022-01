MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT is at the scene of a standoff in Moraine Tuesday.

Moraine Police said officers went to Aloha Drive to serve a warrant to a man in a mobile home around 3:42 p.m. SWAT was called after the man refused to come out.

No one is being let in or out of the trailer park at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more information.