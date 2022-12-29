Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT is on the scene of an incident in Dayton Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Dayton Police and Fire, there is a police presence at East 4th Street and South Irwin Street that began around 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

Police have reported there is a single suspect at this time.

SWAT is reportedly on the scene, and residents have been asked to clear the area.

One block in each direction of the scene is blocked off, said Dayton Police and Fire.

There is no information on what led up to the incident.

