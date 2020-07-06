UPDATE: SWAT called in after fireworks dispute led to shots fired

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police were sent to the scene of a dispute over fireworks that led to the suspect firing once at a car before barricading himself in his apartment on Parnell Avenue.
Three people involved told police that the 29-year-old suspect argued with them over fireworks which resulted in them leaving. As they drove away the suspect shot once at the vehicle before fleeing.
Authorities said that SWAT was called in to handle the six hour standoff. The apartment building the suspect was barricaded in was evacuated, however, relatives of the suspect who lived next store decided to stay.
The suspect was eventually coerced out of his apartment and is now in police custody. WDTN.com will update this story with more information as soon as it’s available.
