SWAT, negotiators honored by MCSO for 10+ years service

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Members of the SWAT team and hostage negotiators were recognized Tuesday morning by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in a special ceremony for their ten-plus consecutive years of service to the community.

In this new decade, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck thought this would be the perfect time to award team members who have a decade or more of service.

“We had a very busy year last year,” admits Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Daryl Wilson. “A majority of our call-outs are 2 o’clock in the morning, Saturdays, Sundays. But at the same time, we respond because we know that’s what we’re here to do.”

Sergeant Ted Jackson is the chief deputy’s right hand man and one of those honored Tuesday.

“An average SWAT operator is wearing from 40 to 70 pounds of gear,” Jackson describes. “It’s a big responsibility.”

Members of the SWAT team and HNT have had their share of challenging call-outs, specifically one in Riverside in October 2019.

“We were actually in gear for 15 hours,” says Jackson.

Over the years, training has transformed from purely tactical to crisis intervention.

“SWAT used to be a team that showed up, and they’d knock down a door, and they’d run in,” says Sheriff Rob Streck.

Members of the team have been working together for more than a decade with one mission– to resolve all situations peacefully.

“They’re not afraid to get into situations. They’re not afraid to try anything. And they’ll do whatever they have to do until the situation’s taken care of,” says Streck. “Once [the suspect comes] out of the house, we can get them the help they need.”

The Sheriff also presented a volunteer, deputies, as well as other employees, with awards.