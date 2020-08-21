SWAT investigation underway in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) —An investigation is underway in Moraine after SWAT and Moraine Police were called to a scene at South Dixie Drive near Winwood Avenue and Pensacola Boulevard.

The investigation began Thursday night just 11 p.m.

At this time, it is not clear what prompted the investigation, but Our 2 News crew could see both SWAT and Police officers searching the area. Our crew say officers from Kettering and Oakwood were also called to the scene.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com is working to gather more information for this story. We have reached out to the Moraine Police Department and are waiting to hear back.