RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT is surrounding a home after reports of a shooting in Riverside early Friday morning.

Huber Heights Dispatch said officers were dispatched at 2:20 am for a shooting on the 1300 block of Valley Street. When police arrived, they found one person had been shot. The victim was brought to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

Officers from both Riverside and Dayton East Police Departments were surrounding a home on Valley Street, our 2 NEWS photographer on the scene said. SWAT has been called and is currently on the scene.

Riverside Police department is handling the ongoing situation.