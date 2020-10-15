SWAT called to North Euclid Ave. after person refused to open for police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There is a heavy police presence on North Euclid Avenue in Dayton after SWAT was called Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said after they attempted to serve a warrant, the person being served refused to come outside. After that, the SWAT was called.

