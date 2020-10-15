DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There is a heavy police presence on North Euclid Avenue in Dayton after SWAT was called Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said after they attempted to serve a warrant, the person being served refused to come outside. After that, the SWAT was called.
2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Confirmation hearing concludes as Democrats try and fail to block Supreme Court nomination for Barrett
- 3rd person linked to Biden campaign tests positive for coronavirus
- Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings conclude
- Montgomery County Municipal Court providing relief with amnesty program
- SWAT called to North Euclid Ave. after person refused to open for police