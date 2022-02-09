KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police were involved in a brief standoff on Wednesday morning after attempting to serve a search warrant.

Around 8:30 am, officers with the Kettering Police Department arrived on the 1900 block of Hazel Avenue to serve a search warrant, Kettering Dispatch said. SWAT was later called to the scene.

Dispatch said that one person has now been taken into custody, and the incident is under investigation. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the event.

This is a breaking news story, and we are working to learn more.