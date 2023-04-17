Prior coverage above: SWAT called to Kettering home

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after SWAT was called to a home in Kettering on Sunday night.

According to the Kettering Police Department, crews responded to a domestic dispute at a home on Whitlock Place just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

A Kettering police sergeant reported that a woman called saying she was assaulted by her husband and that there were weapons in the home.

Upon arrival, crews found the woman outside of the home, however, the man reportedly refused to come out. SWAT was called to assist since there were weapons reportedly in the home.

Kettering police reported that crews were able to talk to the man for a short while before he died following a self-inflicted gunshot.

The woman reportedly suffered minor bruising but had no serious injuries.

Crews officially cleared the scene at 2 a.m. on Monday, April 17 and SWAT left around 2:45 a.m.

