SWAT called to house in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County SWAT team was called to a house in Trotwood Thursday.
The team was called to serve a search warrant for a suspect at a house on Gardendale Ave. from a shooting overnight on Biddison Ave.
The shooting happened at 10 pm Wednesday night. A man was shot near the lower spine and was transported to an area hospital.
