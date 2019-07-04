SWAT called to house in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County SWAT team was called to a house in Trotwood Thursday.

The team was called to serve a search warrant for a suspect at a house on Gardendale Ave. from a shooting overnight on Biddison Ave.

The shooting happened at 10 pm Wednesday night. A man was shot near the lower spine and was transported to an area hospital.

2 NEWS is on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

