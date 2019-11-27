1 in custody after SWAT called to home in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The SWAT team from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Harrison Township, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident involved a domestic violence issue at a home in the 2300 block of Hiawatha Drive, prompting a standoff between a suspect and SWAT. The standoff began at around 6 am and ended at around 10 am.

One person was taken into custody after the standoff ended. The Sheriff’s Office said there were weapons in the house, which were removed following the standoff.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.