Breaking News
At least 2 vehicles involved in crash on I-75 in Troy

1 in custody after SWAT called to home in Harrison Township

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SWAT Harrison Twp

SWAT called to home in Harrison Township (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The SWAT team from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Harrison Township, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident involved a domestic violence issue at a home in the 2300 block of Hiawatha Drive, prompting a standoff between a suspect and SWAT. The standoff began at around 6 am and ended at around 10 am.

One person was taken into custody after the standoff ended. The Sheriff’s Office said there were weapons in the house, which were removed following the standoff.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS