HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents are seeing a heavy police presence in Dayton after a break-in on Shiloh Drive Wednesday afternoon.

According to our 2 NEWS photographer on the scene, both the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office and Montgomery County SWAT responded to a burglary in progress on the 400 block of Shiloh Drive. A Dayton K9 Unit was also involved.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that the incident began at 11:57 am. The suspect refused to leave the home, but was later arrested by SWAT officers.

Law enforcement officers had the road blocked to all traffic at the crossing of Shiloh Drive and Blue Ridge Drive.

This is a developing story, and we are working to learn more.